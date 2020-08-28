Covid-19 at school

By
hanad
-

Faced with fears of a second wave, Cartooning for Peace has chosen to illustrate returning to school in times of the coronavirus, perceived as a dreaded step due to wearing the obligatory mask and health measures.

It’s back to school! Yes, but what a start … Between the wearing of the obligatory mask and sanitary measures, the Belgian designer Cost has chosen to illustrate it with a student, the railing on his back and looking to an uncertain future with the ubiquitous Covid-19. “This return to school is as feared as it is considered necessary”, we can read further Cartoon for peace.

Wearing a mask is also mandatory for company employees. A measure aimed at avoiding a new containment, which would be fatal to an economy that is already half-mast.

Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting, through the universality of press carrots, freedom of speech, human rights and mutual respect between peoples of different cultures or beliefs.

