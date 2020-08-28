Covid-19 at school

Faced with fears of a second wave, Cartooning for Peace has chosen to illustrate returning to school in times of the coronavirus, perceived as a dreaded step due to wearing the obligatory mask and health measures.

It’s back to school! Yes, but what a start … Between the wearing of the obligatory mask and sanitary measures, the Belgian designer Cost has chosen to illustrate it with a student, the railing on his back and looking to an uncertain future with the ubiquitous Covid-19. “This return to school is as feared as it is considered necessary”, we can read further Cartoon for peace.

Wearing a mask is also mandatory for company employees. A measure aimed at avoiding a new containment, which would be fatal to an economy that is already half-mast.