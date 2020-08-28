Joe Biden to campaign personally in key states

The Democratic candidate for the White House, who has led a virtual campaign since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, announced on Thursday that he would visit Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania or even Arizona in person, while remaining “responsible.”

Joe Biden announced on Thursday, August 27, that he would resume the field campaign in key states before the November 3 presidential election and break with his position of great caution in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much more present on the ground, his opponent Donald Trump regularly takes the one he nicknamed “the sleeping Joe” for having remained strictly confined to his home, in Delaware, for more than two months from March and since then restricting his travels to his state. and neighboring Pennsylvania.

“I will travel across the country, where it will be possible to do so by following government regulations” on rallies to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the 77-year-old Democratic candidate said during a fundraiser online.

“Responsible”

“One of the things we’re thinking about is that I’m going to Wisconsin and Minnesota, spending time in Pennsylvania, Arizona,” he added of the states that can determine “the outcome of the vote.” But we will do it in a way that is completely responsible, unlike what this guy is doing, “said the former vice president of the Republican head of state.

The 74-year-old billionaire resumed brief meetings in June before once again interrupting this type of large gathering. But he continues to cross the country aboard Air Force One to speak to supporters.

With AFP