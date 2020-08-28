Mali: ECOWAS demands elections and civilian power within twelve months

ECOWAS puts pressure on the military junta behind the coup in Mali. The population is divided the day after the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Riots in South Africa after the death of a teenager with Down syndrome who was shot dead in troubled circumstances. The president calls for a return to calm on the streets of Johannesburg. More than 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were evacuated from the port of Dakar in Senegal to a warehouse in Mali. A decision that was expected in fear of a scenario the Lebanese.

ECOWAS continues to put pressure on the military junta behind the coup in Mali. The population is divided the day after the release of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Riots in South Africa after the death of a young man with Trimosia 21 shot to death under dark circumstances. The president calls for a return to tranquility on the streets of Johannesburg.

More than 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were evacuated from the port of Dakar in Senegal to a warehouse in Mali, a decision eagerly awaited by the population and fearing a Lebanese scenario.