New drop-off point in Turkey for Loïc Rémy

By
hanad
-

Loïc Rémy is involved in Caykur Rizespor, 15th in the last Turkish championship.

It’s official, the French striker has found a new base. Loïc Rémy made a commitment this Friday in favor of a Turkish club.

The former Chelsea player signed a two-year contract (plus an optional year) with Caykur Rizespor, 15th in the last Turkish league.

As a reminder, the tricolorscores had failed to join Benevento, Italy, after medical tests, he who chose to leave LOSC while a proposal for a two-year extension of the contract (plus an optional year). had been offered.

