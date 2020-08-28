New drop-off point in Turkey for Loïc Rémy

Loïc Rémy is involved in Caykur Rizespor, 15th in the last Turkish championship.

🔕 F̶r̶a̶n̶s̶ı̶z̶ y̶ı̶l̶d̶ı̶z̶ L̶o̶i̶c̶ R̶e̶m̶y̶, ü̶ç̶b̶ü̶y̶ü̶k̶l̶e̶r̶i̶m̶i̶zde̶n̶ … 📣 Haberler yazıldı, yıllarca yolları gözlendi … Fransız yıldız Loic Remy, Çaykur Rizespor’umuzda! Anlaşmanın detayları 🇫🇷👉 https://t.co/lLY9ndPqr7 pic.twitter.com/1HPfiR0rKf – Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) August 28, 2020

It’s official, the French striker has found a new base. Loïc Rémy made a commitment this Friday in favor of a Turkish club.

The former Chelsea player signed a two-year contract (plus an optional year) with Caykur Rizespor, 15th in the last Turkish league.

As a reminder, the tricolorscores had failed to join Benevento, Italy, after medical tests, he who chose to leave LOSC while a proposal for a two-year extension of the contract (plus an optional year). had been offered.