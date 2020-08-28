no resumption of matches after the players’ boycott

The North American Basketball League (NBA) announced that the three play-off matches scheduled for Thursday have been postponed. A decision following the boycott was decided by the players to protest the shooting of the police against the African-American Jacob Blake.

The NBA, which had also had to postpone the three meetings of the program the day before, said “hope to resume play on Friday or Saturday”.

A video conference meeting is scheduled for later this Thursday afternoon between a group of players and the leaders of the 13 teams still fighting for the end of the season, as well as representatives of the Players’ Federation (NBPA), the board of the league administration and the chairman of the committee responsible for relations with players Jordan, to discuss the next step “, explains the statement from the NBA.

Sacred union to save the season

It’s a holy union that the NBA is trying to invoke to save the end of its season, which has been under serious threat since Wednesday and a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks that surprised everyone, by making this shocking decision, before facing the Magic of Orlando.

At the same time, this forced the NBA to postpone the three scheduled games (Milwaukee-Orlando, Houston-Oklahoma City and Lakers-Portland) for the first time, which have not yet been rescheduled.

No more than these on Thursday, namely the Clippers-Dallas, Denver-Utah and the conference semifinals between Toronto and Boston, whose players were the first to mention a possible boycott.

And for good reason, the NBA is not sure that the players want to resume the championship, even though the ESPN TV channel and the specialized website The Athletic report that they are thinking.

According to these media, they decided it at the end of a new meeting on Thursday morning, after a first that was held until late in the evening.

At the end of this first meeting, the Lakers and Clippers, two of the top favorites for the league title, voted for the end of the season, unlike the other eleven teams.

“Change does not just happen by talking !!”

The meeting, which will be held in the afternoon, should serve as much to delete the details of a resumption of play-offs, to launch action plans to solve the problems of racial justice,

On Thursday morning, Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted: “Change does not just happen by talking !! It happens through action and must happen NOW! […] It is up to the United States to make the difference. Together. Therefore, your vote is “more than one vote”. Black Lives Matter “.

Change does not happen with just talk !! It happens with action and must happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool children, children and communities across the country, it is in the United States that makes a difference. Together. That’s why your voice is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter – LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

