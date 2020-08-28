Olympic Dijon (4-1) – Depay makes Dijon short!

The first lead, the Olympics could count on Memphis Depay to reverse the trend against Dijon (4-1) on Friday, as part of the second day in L1.

You should not annoy Depay! Dijon learned it the hard way last Friday. Swept away by the Olympics (4-1) as part of the second day of Ligue 1, however, Stéphane Jobard’s men achieved a more than interesting start to the meeting, punctured by a goal from Scheidler after a small block of hours of play (14th )!

Lyon find the fault … from a penalty spot

But the Olympics went quickly in second gear. Cornet multiplied the centers, Dembélé the offensive and forgives the inspiration. In the end, Lyon found the shortcoming … in the penalty area, more than justified for a mistake on Cornet within 16 meters. Without shaking, his Dutch teammate put the two teams in a draw (39th)!

To read – Positive for Covid-19, Aouar had to withdraw from Dijon

Wait, the rest goes very fast. Depay, again, first mystified the Dijon defense before causing the goal against his camp Lautoa (45th). In six minutes, the Olympics therefore regained the advantage, and he even drove the points home in seven minutes, as the former MU during the process scored a new number in the box for 3-1!

Mr. Millot’s little gift

Stunned, Dijonnais had a lot of trouble getting back into the game. And the latter did not help the judge, Mr. Millot, who awarded the Gones a more than generous penalty, which clearly did not need it. But Duboi’s fall after a small contact in the area still made it possible for Depay to score a hat trick (65th)!

Yes, the Olympics will focus more on the first three goals and will above all try to erase the defensive mistakes seen at the beginning of the match. In any case, it is still a calm comeback for Lyon who without Aouar easily managed to take the three points against a weak DFCO.