Olympics, Maxence Caqueret explains his meteoric rise

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder returned to his good performances and his new role with Les Gones.

Competing against Juventus and Manchester City, Maxence Caqueret impressed his world. The young Olympique Lyonnais midfielder was not shy and restored the confidence that Rudi Garcia gave him by performing well on the European stage. Maxence Caqueret, who was announced as a player with great potential and a lump from Olympique Lyonnais’ training center, had been at the gates of the first team for several months.

If Rudi Garcia had launched it in Ligue 1 before the inclusion, Maxence Caqueret would not have benefited from enough playing time after some supporters. The 20-year-old midfielder has proved his fans right and has impressed the observers in recent weeks. So much so that the latter was called to the French hopefuls team by Sylvain Ripoll for the next meeting with the Bleuets.

"I'm happy in Lyon"





In an interview with Le Progrès, Maxence Caqueret returned to his meteoric rise in a few weeks and his remarkable achievements in the Champions League: “I had some doubts. It’s impressive to face players like Thiago Alcantara or Pjanic, but once in the game I ignore that. I always tried to pass caps.” Now that he has started to make his hole in the first team, Maxence Caqueret wants to continue.

“By playing, we get closer to the players, especially by delivering good performance. And so much the better, I still have to learn from them. I need a little more experience to avoid the cards. And I also have to work on goals,” he said. analyzed the 20-year-old midfielder. If he continues at this pace, Maxence Caqueret will quickly arouse the envy of the big European clubs, but the young midfielder is in no hurry to leave Les Gones.

In fact, Maxence Caqueret does not have a defined career plan, but the club’s children are not opposed to the idea of ​​staying long at Olympique Lyonnais: “You never know what tomorrow is up to but I’m at the club, where they count on me. (…) I’m happy here and under contract until June 2023, everything is fine for me”. With Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes and Houssem Aouar, the Olympics have a high-level midfielder for the 2020-2021 season in Ligue 1.