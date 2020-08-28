OM, Mandanda: “If the league decides we have to play against Brest, we will play”

Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper is ready to play against Brest and respects the LFP’s decision to maintain the match.

Influenced by Covid-19 last week, Steve Mandanda has resumed training this week and will in all probability honor his starting position on Sunday night against Stade Brestois. At least if the meeting takes place. In fact, OM has several contaminated players in its staff and in the event of new pollution, LFP may decide to postpone the meeting. At a press conference, Steve Mandanda calmed down about his health condition and commented on the LFP’s decision to keep the meeting despite four cases of Covid-19 at OM.

“I resumed on Tuesday and I feel very good, good for me. For a week I could not do anything because we have to pay attention to the slightest effort. I took my pain patiently and I waited for the green light from the doctors. We want to play for that we lack it. We are prepared for all events. We are conditioned to play. Finally we are not decision makers and we adapt to the league’s decisions. League decides that we must play, we will play and we will do everything to win.The conditions are the same for everyone.We know that and we get there to take the three points“, explained the OM porter.

“We have no choice. It disturbs the championship but it affects everyone. We have to adapt, we have prepared for it. We know that the situation is difficult and sensitive for everyone. C” It is a calendar that starts strong. The best thing is to start well and win as many matches as possible. But we must not put too much pressure on ourselves. We have a busy month with good posters. We have to take maximum points and if this is not the case there will be other matches“, added the French international.

Steve Mandanda has set his ambitions for the coming season: “We can not wait to start the championship. We do not know what it will be like to play in an empty stadium or how we will be physically. The group is ready and eager to start. I can not wait, I hope and we” Will do anything to become champion of France again. We know we are not favorites but Marseille must be ambitious. My contract extension? I am happy to be there and to continue the adventure. “It is an honor and a great pleasure to continue with the club”.

Finally, the OM goalkeeper mentioned the presence of supporters in the stadiums and the amount of 5000 supporters: “It’s not harmful but we would prefer to play in front of an entire stadium. That’s the situation. It’s a complicated and very sensitive period. We try to make everyone safe so that life gets better. You have to pay attention to yourself and others. “It’s the only way to have a normal situation. The health situation requires precautions and you have to deal with it even if you prefer to play in an entire stadium. You adapt. Be careful because the virus is present”.