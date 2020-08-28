Parisians must now go out in disguise, cyclists and joggers are excluded

Before Covid -19 resurfaces, France makes wearing a mask mandatory everywhere in its capital and its inner suburbs from Friday morning. Joggers and cyclists are exempt from this measure, the police headquarters said in the morning.

From 8 a.m. on Friday, August 28, the wearing of the mask will be de rigueur on all the streets of Paris and in the three adjoining departments. The measure announced Thursday by the Paris police prefecture refers to “all pedestrians circulating in public spaces”. However, this does not apply “to people who run and cycle”, the Paris police headquarters said this morning, contrary to what had been announced the day before. Failure to comply with this would result in a fine of EUR 135.

“In the case of persons engaging in physical activity to run or cycle, a mask will not be required,” the police headquarters wrote in a statement. Children under the age of 11 do not need to wear the mask in the wards of Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne.

The day before, Prime Minister Jean Castex asked the “Chief of Police”, in consultation with the elected officials concerned, to extend the obligation to wear the mask throughout the public space of Paris and in all three departments of the inner suburbs: Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine and Val-de-Marne, police headquarters said in a news release.

“It will take a few days” to get into the habit

The Deputy City of Paris, Anne Souyris, who had first announced this generalization of the wearing of the mask in Paris, suggested that there might be a period of tolerance in the early times.

“It will take a few days” to get into the habit and “initially, verbalization is not relevant,” she said. But the prefecture hammered out in its press release that government services would be “mobilized to carry out this obligation”, with a fine of 135 euros in case of a violation.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced an impending generalization of the wearing of a mask in Paris, but without giving a more precise date.

“When Paris fills up” because “families are returning”, “it makes sense to take on new habits,” Souyris emphasized.

“The deterioration of the health situation, with an active circulation of the virus in the Paris area, which tends to accelerate, leads the police chief [de Paris]and the prefectures of Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine and Val-de-Marne, to take this strong action, in the public interest “, for their part, the prefecture appreciated.

With AFP