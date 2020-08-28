Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is about to resign for health reasons

Political Thunder in Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 65, plans to announce on Friday his intention to resign due to health problems, according to several Japanese media, without citing a source.

Shinzo Abe was able to hand over. The 65-year-old Prime Minister, who has just broken the record for life in office, will speak in a press release on Friday 28 August. He said on Monday that he had undergone medical tests at a Tokyo hospital for the second time in eight days, and rekindled speculation about his ability to control.

A Japanese weekly also recently claimed that Shinzo Abe coughed up blood in early July, and the media had also noted that he had not given a major press conference in several weeks.

Chronic inflammatory disease

Shinzo Abe had to discontinue his first force in 2006-2007, particularly due to a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis or ulcerative colitis, which he then said to cure.

However, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga has made efforts in recent days to dispel speculation about a possible hasty departure. This loyal Prime Minister reiterated on Friday morning that he expected the Prime Minister to announce his intention to “work hard” and confirmed that he had not seen any signs of deteriorating his health during his “daily” interviews with him.

Analysts also expect Shinzo Abe to stay in office until the end of his third and final term as president of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) scheduled for September 2021.

Reasonable support from public opinion

“It is obvious” that the Japanese prime minister’s health is not “good”, Mikitaka Masuyama, a professor at the Doctoral College of Political Research in Tokyo, told AFP. “But I think he will stay in office while dealing with his illness,” he added, noting that Japan had instead managed to contain the coronavirus pandemic and that Shinzo Abe had reasonable support from public opinion, although it is in sharp decline. the latest months.

The prime minister is also expected to announce on Friday the provision of vaccines for the first half of 2021 for the entire population against Covid-19 disease, according to local press.

The Japanese government entered into agreements with Pfizer and AstraZeneca laboratories in particular this summer to receive millions of doses of its vaccines, which are still under development.

With AFP