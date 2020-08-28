Russian opponent Alexei Navalny’s health condition shows “some improvements”

The Berlin hospital where Alexei Navalny has been treated since his poisoning announced on Friday improvements in the Russian opponent’s health. He is still in a coma and on life support.

“Some improvement” in the health of the main Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was announced on Friday, August 28, by the hospital in Berlin, where he has been treated since he was a victim of poisoning in Russia.

“There were some improvements in symptoms caused by ingestion” of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, which caused the poisoning, says the facility, Charité Hospital, in a press release, specifying that he was still immersed in artificial coma and respiratory assistant.

“Doctors avoid any prognosis”

For his part, AlexeïNavalny’s spokesman Kira Yarmyche confirmed in a tweet that there was currently no serious threat to his life. “However, doctors are still avoiding any prognosis,” she added.

Latest news by Alexia: the symptoms of the human trafficking, the predictions of the work are not needed https://t.co/JTVexHBnEb – Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 28, 2020

The hospital reaffirmed that at this stage it was not possible to determine whether the 44-year-old Russian opponent would suffer long-term consequences “from this severe poisoning”.

On Monday, two days after the emergency hospitalization of Alexei Navalny in Germany, Charity’s doctors announced that they had diagnosed traces of poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, which belong to formidable chemical weapons called “invasive agents”. Among them, the famous sarin, VX or the Russian Novichok, used the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia 2018 in England.

The Russian doctors who treated Alexei Navalny during his hospital stay in Siberia have assured themselves that they did not find such a substance in the opponent’s body during their tests.

Alexeï Navalny was transferred from Siberia to Berlin on Saturday as the main opponent of President Vladimir Putin’s wife, author of publications condemning the corruption of Russian elites who are widely shared on social networks.

Berlin, Brussels, Paris, but also Washington have demanded an investigation into this poisoning. The Quai d’Orsay enjoin on Tuesday noted the Russian authorities to investigate the circumstances of this poisoning, qualified as a “criminal act”, while the US Embassy in Moscow has, it, demanded an “immediate investigation”.

With AFP