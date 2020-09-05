see a doctor who treats wounded wounded

One month after the tragic double explosion on August 4 that destroyed entire parts of Beirut, killing 191 and injuring more than 6,500, residents of the Lebanese capital are still trying to heal their wounds.
France 24’s special envoy accompanied a doctor responsible for the facial reconstruction of some seriously injured people.
Explained by the deadly double explosion on August 4 in the port of Beirut, which left 191 dead and more than 6,500 injured, many seriously injured have to wait at least two years and sometimes several facial reconstruction surgeries to find their faces.
France 24’s special envoy met Dr. NabilHakayem, a plastic surgeon at the Hôtel Dieu in Beirut, who specializes in treating Rita and Mabelle.
“We have a lot of facial attacks, because the explosion blew people up on the doors or on the walls, or else that threw the walls and the doors on people,” he says.
About one hundred seriously injured are still being treated at the Hôtel-Dieu.