Donald Trump is looking for a Fox News reporter

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, September 5, demanded on Twitter the dismissal of a journalist from the popular conservative channel Fox News. The reason for his anger: the launch partially confirmed statements by the White House tenant that “despised” American soldiers killed in action. A verbatim was first reported in The Atlantic.

The article, published Thursday, says that during a visit to France in November 2018, Donald Trump would have qualified the 1541 American soldiers who died during the Battle of the Belleau Forest by "idiots" and added that the cemetery where they rest is filled with "losers".

The article, published Thursday, says that during a visit to France in November 2018, Donald Trump would have qualified the 1541 American soldiers who died during the Battle of the Belleau Forest by “idiots” and added that the cemetery where they rest is filled with “losers”.

“I can say that my sources are irrevocable”

The Fox News reporter said that according to a former senior official in the Trump administration, the US president said about the Vietnam War: “It was a stupid war. Whoever went there is a jerk.”

She also quotes two former senior officials in the Trump administration who confirm that the Republican did not want to drive to the cemetery near Paris to hire them.

The case received strong media coverage in the United States. The president, his wife Melania Trump and many current and former White House officials have denied the truth in the comments. Donald Trump also called the author of the article “scum.”

“I can say that my sources are irrevocable. They are not anonymous to me, and I think the president knows them,” Jennifer Griffin replied.

With AFP