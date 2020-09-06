Fiorentina – Ribéry offers a double in friendly

Franck Ribéry is already hot two weeks after the season resumed in Italy. The French winger offered a friendly double in front of Lucchese.

Have a nice day for the Robbéry duo. While Arjen Robben returned to the net under the Groningen shirt eighteen years later, Franck Ribéry made him a double with Fiorentina.

[⚽ VIDÉO BUT] 🇮🇹

🔥 Ribéry uses a favorable calculator to open points against Lucchese! pic.twitter.com/IIRgpOfP1c – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) September 6, 2020

La Viola has won a friendly against Lucchese, a third team, with two goals from the former Bayern Munich player.

What you can take advantage of good things for the international tricolor, author of a good first season in Serie A and who intends to continue the adventure in the most beautiful way.

Giuseppe Iachini’s men start their championship season on September 19 against Torino.