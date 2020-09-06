League of Nations – Germany is held in check by Switzerland

Just before the score, Germany were thrown by Switzerland in an open match and finally conceded a draw.

Mannschaft definitely does not succeed in the League of Nations. Most recently in his group two years ago behind the Netherlands and France without a victory, Toni Kroos’ team ends this collection with two new draws. Three days after seeing Spain come back to score at the end of extra time, it was this time in Switzerland that the 2014 world champions were held in chess.

In a very lively match, the two teams showed good intentions from the first minutes. And after several situations on both sides, it is finally Ilkay Gundogan who puts Mannschaft ahead of a quarter of a game. Toni Kroos struggles to keep the ball after a pass to the right, before earning a draw. the Manchester City midfielder, who ends with a dry strike at ground level, near the post (0-1, 14th).

Switzerland, however, is far from demobilizing and will even get the best opportunities after that, but Bernd Leno intervenes in front of Steffen (26th). Seferovic then misses the equalizer’s ball in the middle of the box (28th).

Both teams play well and Germany is again dangerous with a post from Werner, who is picked up in the middle of the race by Julian Draxler, again owner, but Yann Sommer has the last word (31). The last chance in the first half is for Seferovic, but he finds the outside of the post after a good shift in the box (42nd).

After the break, Joachim Löw’s men seem to put more foot on the ball in the first minutes, but Nati will finally offer himself a well-deserved equalizer. The highly visible Breel Embolo hits the left before centering for the victorious strike from his right, Silvan Widmer, who arrived launched.

A goal that affects Petkovic’s protégés, who continue to harm the Germans, without being able to negotiate their actions properly before they see Embolo come out in an ankle after a tackle from Ginter.

Elvedi sends his shot by moving back into the area above (80), Leno wins again in front of his Arsenal friend Granit Xhaka (83), Vargas does not frame his madjer (84), Germany suffers until the end, but the two teams finally leaving back to back. A result that does not do people business because Germany is third in the pool with two points, Switzerland last with this single draw, at the end of these first two days. Big winner of Ukraine at the same time, Spain is in the lead.