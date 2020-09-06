League of Nations – Spain-Ukraine: Ansu Fati becomes the youngest goal scorer in La Roja’s history

We played the 32nd minute for Spain-Ukraine and La Roja already led 2-0 when Sergio Reguilon ideally served Ansu Fati. The latter, at the entrance to the surface, placed a sublime and unstoppable shot rolled up.

With this goal, Ansu Fati simply became the youngest goal scorer in La Roja’s history in just 17 years and 311 days. He was ahead of Juan Errazquin, 18 and 344 days, in his hat-trick against Switzerland on June 1, 1925.

Fati deletes Rooney tablets

If Fati’s goal is a record for La Roja, it is also a record for the European countries that have won the World Cup (Italy, Germany, England, France, Spain). Fati really erases the shelves Wayne Rooney, 17 years and 317 days old during his first goal with the Three Lions. Fate coincides, it was already on September 6, 2003 against Macedonia.