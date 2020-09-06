Nations League – Spain curls Ukraine 4-0, Ansu Fati sets record

Spain easily beat Ukraine and Ansu Fati became the youngest goal scorer in La Roja’s history!

Usually, when a match is played with an audience, it says that you should not be late in the arena. But with a game behind closed doors, it is no longer possible. In a one-sided game, Spain opened the scoring in the 3rd minute of the game on a penalty from Sergio Ramos.

A penalty received by Ansu Fati, the Barça striker, of which it was the first time and the second selection after playing against Germany last Thursday.

Ramos corresponds to Di Stéfano

And just before the half-hour mark, La Roja added a second goal by … Ramos. Dani Olmo recovered the ball after a corner kick and crossed for Sergio Ramos, who is at the far end. Spain’s defenders rose above their Ukrainian counterparts and placed a nod out of Pyatov’s reach.

The risk of fate, by scoring his 23rd goal in the election at the Alfredo-Di-Stéfano Stadium, corresponds to Sergio Ramos the legendary Alfredo Di Stéfano. The two players occupy 8th place in the ranking of Spain’s top scorers, whose record belongs to David Villa with 59 goals.

Ansu Fati, the youngest goal scorer in La Roja

Then came the 32nd minute, which is now part of La Roja’s history. Throw in the deep by Sergio Reguilon, Ansu Fati placed a magnificent curved shot that left no chance for Pyatov. 3-0 but above all a historic goal since Ansu Fati became 17 years and 311 days, the youngest goal scorer in La Roja and erased Juan Errazquin from the shelves.

In the second half, La Roja coach Luis Enrique used his lead to give his team a boost. Sergio Ramos gave way to Eric Garcia who celebrated his first selection (61st), Oscar Rodriguez replaced Rodri Hernandez (69th) and finally Moreno was replaced by Ferran Torres (74th). And the latter took the position to 4-0 with a nice shot from the inside of the right foot (84th).

With this victory, Spain took the chance to take the lead in Group 4 with 4 points ahead of Ukraine (3 points), Germany (2 points) and Switzerland (1 point).