OL – Aulas: “For decay, there are also Roma”

Where is Memphis Depay playing this season? According to his president, the Dutch striker is not only sought after by Barça.

It is one of the topics currently on the side of Olympique Lyonnais. After Rudi Garcia, this time it is Jean-Michel Aulas who took stock of the Memphis Depay case, which is announced with insistence on the side of Barça, where he would join the former coach of the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman.

Asked by Téléfoot, the Rhone president expressed interest in another club for the former Manchester United. On the Serie A side this time. “Memphis is at the end of his contract. If Koeman calls him at Barca … there will also be Roma”, he confided.

“I can dream of big clubs but I try to do my best here. I do not think it is an advantage to play Europe, because when you play in the European Cup you get better.”, for his part, the person concerned explained a few days ago.

Memphis Depay was therefore able to continue his career from Rhône, the author of a hat trick in Lyonnais’ first match in Ligue 1 which started the season. Direction Rome?