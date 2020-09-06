Opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo starts in the race

Former Prime Minister and Guinea’s main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo formalized his candidacy for presidential election on October 18 on Sunday, determined to block a third term for outgoing President Alpha Condé.

“I am a candidate in the presidential election to lose Alpha Condé in the election,” former Prime Minister and Guinea’s main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo announced on Sunday (September 6) when he announced his candidacy in Conakry.

“The party decided to take part in this election and appointed me to represent it,” continued the head of the Union of Democratic Forces in Guinea (UFDG).

The UFDG “considered that, in addition to the peaceful demonstrations against the third term of Alpha Condé, it was good to also fight in the polls. We can do both at the same time,” said Cellou Dalein Diallo, 66. , failed candidate in the 2010 and 2015 presidential elections.

He spoke just before the start of a congress of his party to nominate him as his representative in the presidential election on October 18, following the announcement of the candidacy of Alpha Condé, 82, former historical opponent, the first democratic president elected in Guinea in 2010.

Re-elected in 2015, Alpha Condé finally put an end to ambiguity on 2 September by confirming its candidacy for the Guinea National Assembly (RPG) for a third term, despite a challenge that cost the lives of dozens of civilians.

A campaign under pressure

The National Front for Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), a collective of parties, trade unions and members of civil society, has since last year campaigned against the constitutional review adopted in March following a referendum. controversial and filled with violence, which he condemns as an institutional coup.

The new constitution, like the previous one, limits the number of presidential terms to two. But supporters of Mr Condé claim that this change in basic law resets the counters to zero.

Cellou Dalein Diallo is the eighth candidate to be declared presidential candidate. The deadline for submitting candidacy documents to the Constitutional Court expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Four candidates, including Alpha Condé, have already officially submitted their file.

Among these candidates are economist and former minister Ousmane Kaba (Party of Democrats for Hope), who in 2016 was expelled from the party by Mr Condé, lawyer and former minister Abdoul Kabélé Camara (Guinea’s party for development) and former minister and former economist at the IMF Ousmane Doré (National Movement for Development), told these personalities to AFP.

With AFP