against Croatia, the Blues and Griezmann must make a better copy

After a tasteless victory against Sweden, on the first day of the National League, the blues have the opportunity to succeed on Tuesday at the Stade de France, a more exciting performance against the Croatians, opponents of the final of the World Cup 2018. But it will be without Kylian Mbappé, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

A few days after beating Sweden (0-1), on September 5, in Solna, the first day of the League of Nations, Didier Deschamps Blues returns to the lawn in Stadede France. On Tuesday 8 September in Saint-Denis, the Croatians will meet in an exciting “remake” of the final of the World Cup 2018.

This second meeting is the French team’s opportunity to show a different face than the one shown against the Swedes. With the exception of the indispensable N’Golo Kanté in full possession of their funds, the Blues seemed to borrow physically and without imagination for their first match since November 17, 2019, the international calendar has been paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylian Mbappé tested positive for Covid-19

Aware of the difficulties and special conditions imposed by the health crisis, with a particular summer ceasefire and a resumption at the end of some European championships and cups, observers were light on the French. Even without shining, they still forced themselves on the outside against a strong opponent.

Although voter Didier Deschampsa warned that he would make a lot of changes to avoid depleting the physical bodies of his players, “it may be contrary to cohesion and automatism, but I do not think I have it. choice, ”he said, the blues, who will play on Tuesday, need to be more ambitious and more creative in the game.

In particular, the players who will have the opportunity to take advantage of the absence of certain holders, such as Kylian Mbappé, author of the winning goal in Sweden, but lose Tuesday’s meeting after testing positive for Covid-19.

Strikers Wissam BenYedder and Anthony Martial should have a significant playing time to show, just like left-back Ferland Mendy and central defender Clément Lenglet, or even the very young lump of Stade Rennai’s Eduardo Camavinga. The promising 17-year-old midfielder, on the radar of the biggest European clubs, was able to take advantage of this rotation to contest his first minutes with the blue jersey on his back and make his mark in the big leagues.

Griezmann seeks the spark

For his part, Antoine Griezmann, transparent Saturday night, despite the adoption by Didier Deschamps of a tactical system tailored to him, will have to redeem himself, if he is kept in the eleven holder. Blunt and not very influential in the whole Party, despite his commitment, he fought to combine with his teammates placed at the forefront and even missed two fantastic opportunities to score, including a penalty in stoppage time. Signs that times are difficult for the French number 7: only touched a ball in the Swedish area.

3 – Longest series of unprovoked penalties with the French team 🇫🇷 in the 2000s: ❌❌❌ Antoine Griezmann – 3 since 2019 (1 on an amount, 1 stopped by the goalkeeper, 1 off frame) ❌❌ Karim Benzema – 2 2014 (1 was stopped by the goalkeeper, 1 on an amount) Doubt? pic.twitter.com/tNzToIJA4Q – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 6, 2020

Barcelona, ​​coming out of a complicated season in Catalonia, is still one of the central parts of the Blues. His sense of purpose, his commitment and his fighting spirit are crucial to the rest of the team, of which he is the player’s guardian. In a weeping lack of confidence, Antoine Griezmann must find the keys to regaining his level, which would have made him one of the best European players in recent years, either under the flag of AtleticoMadrid, his former club or the French team (30 goals and 23 decisive pass in 79 elections).

“He has to find sensations that he no longer had in the club, Didier Deschamps pleaded at a press conference after the match against Sweden. And it had been ten months since he had played for the French team.”

What if he found the spark against Croatia? The vice world champions, very fragile defensively and deprived of their two protruding ramps LukaModricet IvanRakitic, were humiliated by Portugal (4-1) on Saturday night, while the Lusitanians developed without Cristiano Ronaldo

The Croatians will also be keen to show a new face on Tuesday and the opportunity to take revenge on their executioners of the 2018 World Cup. The efforts among the blues and their opponents, which means that we can hope that this poster keeps its promises.