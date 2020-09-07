Ahead of a recovery, Koreans are pointing fingers at sects

South Korea is facing a “second wave” of the Covid-19 epidemic, according to the government. A limited number of cases compared to the situation in the rest of the world, especially in France, but it is a shock for a country that thought it had conquered the virus. At the beginning of the recovery, an enemy is identified: sects.

South Korea is undergoing a second wave: about 200 to 300 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded per day since mid-August. The number is far below many countries, but the South Korean government is determined not to let the situation worsen. The CEO has taken drastic measures, such as the obligation to wear masks and close schools in Seoul, at the beginning of the school year, as well as the ban on gatherings of more than ten people in most of the country.

Ahead of the resumption of Covid-19, residents are pointing fingers at members and leaders of religious communities assimilated into sects, right at the beginning of the first wave. In February, more than 4,000 members of a religious community were affected by the virus after a large rally. “Our church did not deliberately transmit the virus, we were also infected by someone else,” said Yoon-ho Kim, a member of the Shincheonji Church, in an interview with France 24.

This is why former patients with the virus, who belong to an evangelical church, donate blood to help the government manufacture a vaccine against the coronavirus. A symbolic act intended to, according to the violators of this “sect”, restore the image of a society at the origin of the first source of infection in Korea.

With AFP