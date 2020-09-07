Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy was questioned in court

Pascal Affi N’Guessan, himself an Ivorian presidential candidate, appealed for the resignation of outgoing President Alassane Ouattara. Charles Blé Goudé, for his part, is fighting for a postponement of the election, which is scheduled for 31 October.

Candidate for president on 31 October in Côte d’Ivoire, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, Prime Minister of Laurent Gbagbo, filed a motion to annul the candidacy of President Alassane Ouattara. In this “request” dated September 6, Pascal Affi N’Guessan and the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI, founded by Laurent Gbagbo) ask the Constitutional Council to “declare Mr Ouattara ineligible and therefore reject his candidacy”.

While the constitution limits the presidential terms to two, the announcement of the outgoing head of state’s candidacy for a third term triggered deadly protests in August. Supporters of Alassane Ouattara claim that the amendment to the 2016 constitution restores the counters to zero, which the FPI denies.

“Did the creation of the new constitution during his second term restore the accounts of his two previous terms to zero? The answer is clearly negative and does not suffer from any ambiguity,” the text of the request said.

The tension is growing

Politicians and civil society are worried about rising tensions in Côte d’Ivoire, ten years after the post-election crisis, following the refusal of outgoing President Laurent Gbagbo to recognize Alassane Ouattara’s victory.

Former Laurent Gbagbo minister Charle Blé Goudé told him on Monday in The Hague, where he is in court, that the presidential election should be postponed. “To organize the vote in such circumstances would be to push our country directly into the wall,” he said. “We must postpone the vote, take advantage of this postponement to organize national meetings that would make it possible to reach a consensus,” continued the man acquitted of crimes against humanity in the first instance by the International Criminal Court (ICC), awaiting a possible trial. .

Charles Blé Goudé, 48, head of the Pan-African Congress for Justice and Human Equality (Cojep), has repeatedly announced his desire to run for president in 2025, but not in 2020.

The Ivorian Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) said on September 3 that it had received 44 candidates, including those from Laurent Gbagbo, still in Belgium, and former rebel leader and former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, who lives in France.

With AFP