Barça, Lionel Messi trained separately

After drying out the sessions last week, Lionel Messi was back on Monday at Barça’s training center.

La Pulga is back! Three days after announcing that he was continuing his career at FC Barcelona and thus postponed his plans for a new challenge for next year, Lionel Messi resumed training. The Argentine went to the Joan Gamper Center on Monday for a first individual session.

Since Messi has not yet received the results of his PCR test, and is also lagging behind his teammates in athletic training, he trained on his own, far away from the rest of the squad. He was also not seen talking to the team’s new coach, the Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

He got to train before everyone else

Although he assured that he would always play with the same enthusiasm as long as he wore the blaugrana tunic, Messi raised questions about his state of mind that he would show after the eventful week he knew. By participating in training one hour before the scheduled time, the international albiceleste really gave the best answers to this question.

Messi will increase further in the coming days and with the goal of being ready for the resumption of La Liga, scheduled for September 22 against Villarreal. If he gives encouraging signs of his physical form, he can even hope to be able to participate in the two friendly matches that Barca plan to play in the coming days. On September 12, the Catalans challenge Nastic Tarragona and on September 16, they face Girona.