eight defendants are jailed in Saudi Arabia

A Saudi court on Monday overturned in a final verdict the five death sentences handed down for the murder of a journalist critical of the government Jamal Khashoggi, and sentenced eight defendants to seven to 20 years in prison, according to the official SPA bureau.

Five defendants were sentenced to twenty years in prison, another was sentenced to ten years in prison, the last two were sentenced to seven years, said the public television channel Ekhbariya. The prisoners have not been identified.

In December last year, five death sentences were handed down in the trial’s preliminary verdict and three other defendants were sentenced to prison. The one that was done on Monday is final, says Al Arabia.

Last May, the family of the murdered journalist pardoned the killers and paved the way for a lighter sentence. Saudi Arabia does not have a codified legal system and according to Islamic law, pardon from the victim’s family can amount to pardon or imprisonment.

Following several contradictory statements, the Saudi authorities admitted that Jamal Khashoggi, who had gone into exile in the United States, was killed and divided on October 2, 2018 by Saudi agents who, according to them, had acted on their own initiative.

