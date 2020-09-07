England – Greenwood and Foden excluded from rally by Southgate!

According to British press, Greenwood and Foden took the girls back to their hotel after England’s victory over Iceland (1-0).

Fun first selection with England for Mason Greenwood (18) and Phil Foden (20).

First it was this game with the crazy scenario, where the Manchester United striker recorded while City was the owner, but it is especially the third half that the British remember. And for good reason, it deserved them … a provision. Go home!

Fighting in a bar? Night trip to the early hours? Drunk in training? None of it.

According to the British press, the two nuggets in the City of Manchester simply took girls to their hotel rooms. Or a total lack of compliance with health rules to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southgate had no choice

In fact, UEFA and the Icelandic authorities leave no room for doubt: no contact is allowed between people outside the delegation and the players.

At first glance, the girls did not really look like physical trainers or video analysts. Coach Gareth Southgate therefore had no choice …

“They must return to England separately”

Deprived of collective training the next day, Greenwood and Foden were simply excluded from the group for the next match against Denmark, scheduled for Tuesday.

“The two boys have broken the rules and must return to England separately”, the coach confirmed at a press conference. A fire baptism (really) like no other!