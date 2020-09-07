India, the second most affected country with more than 4 million cases

The number of coronavirus-related contaminants exceeded 4.2 million on Monday in India, making it the second most affected country in the world before Brazil.

Scary numbers in India. On Monday, September 7, the country became the second country in the world after the United States with the highest number of Covid-19 cases and took Brazil, while the pandemic is back in Britain, France and several others. Country.

The second most populous nation on the planet counted 4.2 million infections on Monday since the health crisis began, compared to 4.12 million in Brazil and 6.25 million in the United States, according to figures compiled by AFP from official data.

“Pretty alarming”

However, this information did not stop the metro from resuming service after months of shutdown in most cities, including Mumbai and the capital New Delhi, a major city of 21 million people.

For virologist Shahid Jameel from Wellcome Trust / DBT India Alliance, the important tasks are to look at the growth rate of new cases. And when it comes to India, it is going at a “quite alarming” pace.

“Over the past two weeks, the average has increased from about 65,000 to 83,000 cases per day, an increase of about 27% over two weeks and 2% per day,” Shahid Jameel told AFP.

In many countries where the epidemic seemed to have taken a break since the end of spring, the number of new pollutants is experiencing an alarming increase, especially in Europe where residents return to school, university or work afterwards. summer vacation.

Cases identified mainly in the youngest

On Sunday, the UK registered almost 3,000 new positive cases, an unprecedented number since the end of May. “The increase we have seen today is worrying,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News, stressing that these new cases are mainly diagnosed in “younger people”. The epidemic is also gaining ground in France with almost 25,000 new cases in three days, including a peak of 9,000 on Friday.

Worldwide, the epidemic has killed more than 880,000 people since the end of December, according to an official AFP report. The most disadvantaged countries are the United States (188,540 dead), Brazil (126203) and India (71,642).

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the global health situation, a senior official from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday that the Tokyo Games, postponed to 2021, will go well next year “with or without” coronavirus. “It will be the Games that will have defeated Covid, the light at the end of the tunnel,” John Coates told AFP’s chairman of the IOC Coordinating Committee for the 2020 Olympic Games.

With AFP