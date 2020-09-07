Kolarov passes his medical visit to Inter

According to Italian media, Serbian Aleksandr Kolarov undergoes his medical examination before his involvement with Inter Milan.

After three years at AS Roma, the Serbian defender Aleksandr Kolarov is about to bounce back to another Serie A. – According to Sky Italia, the club is close to signing for Inter. The medical tests have already been performed on the San Siro site.

Nerazzurri would pay € 1 million to Gialorossi for this acquisition, plus € 500,000 in possible bonuses. An acquisition that therefore resembles an excellent operation for Italy’s vice-champion.

Kolarov (34) differs from being one of the best free kicks in Europe. Since 2010, there are only five players who have been more productive than him in this exercise in the top 5 leagues.

Kolarov will be Inter’s second summer signing after Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan had been removed from Borussia Dortmund. Interests are still hoping for other reinforcements, including Frenchman N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea).