Mercato – Adama Traoré (Monaco) in Turkey?

GOAL INFO – Hatayspor, a Turkish club playing in the first division, has started discussions for the arrival of Monegasque midfielder Adama Traoré.

Borrowed from FC Metz last season, AS Monaco midfielder Adama Traoré (25) can leave the French championship.

According to information from Goal, Hatayspor, a Turkish first division club, has started discussions for the signing of Malian, whose contract expires in 2021, and which has never really been imposed on ASM.