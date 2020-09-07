Nations League – Italy takes over the Netherlands (1-0)

On the occasion of the 2nd day of the League of Nations, Italy created a semi-achievement by dominating the Netherlands on their country (1-0).

Two major nations of European football collided on Monday in Amsterdam, in this case the Netherlands and Italy. The poster looked good on paper, and it looked good on the pitch as well. Even if only one goal was scored, it was not really a time-out in this game.

Nicolo Barella signed the only performance of the match. Just before the break, the Inter Milan midfielder hit the nail on the head by placing a winning header on excellent service from Ciro Immobile. A helmet that was sufficient for Nazionale’s happiness.

Donnarumma did not release anything

The match ended with this narrow score, and that says a lot about the two goalkeepers’ excellent performances. Gianluigi Donnarumma, the doorman of the Squadra Azzurra, was the most sought after. He mixed mainly above Wijnaldum (32), Van De Beek (55th), Depay (60th) and Luuk De Jong (84th). To these various tests we can also add an attempt to return Depay (91st), gone out of bounds.

Jesper Cillessen was a disappointment, however. However, the warnings about his goal were just as numerous. Azzurri just could not fit, like Immobile (19th and 66th). For once, Laziale was more successful as a passer. Lorenzo Insigne also failed to score in the 35th, as did Moise Keane (92nd).

In the end, Italy therefore won 1-0. A prestigious success that allows him to erase his half-hearted match against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1). Mancini had the right to disturb his starting lineup and left no less than 7 players. With this victory, Transalpines also makes its 16th game in a row without a setback.