PSG did not warn Mbappé, angry Leonardo

The Paris sports director gave a big rant Monday night due to the FFF’s alleged poor communication.

After speaking on Sunday on Canal +, Leonardo spoke again in the media on Monday. But this time, the Brazilian was much more recovered. And with good reason; no one warned him, neither him nor the club, about Kylian Mbappé’s positivity at Covid-19 before learning from the press.

The French federation released its press release early in the evening to inform the Parisian striker about the positive test. Leonardo did not know and he found this “Absolutely unacceptable” “Nobody from the federation told us this”, he confirmed at RMC Sport and raised his voice.

🗣💬 “It is unacceptable! We were told by the press that we had a positive player. No one from FFF told us. It is a lack of respect!” Leonardo’s anger after learning from the press that Kylian Mbappé tested positive for Coronavirus#RMCLive pic.twitter.com/EmA3UGvmTG – After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) September 7, 2020

“Nobody communicates with the club”

The Brazilian had to ask about the player’s health condition and check if the information circulating was true. “Exactly, I had to call him. He’s home and we’ve learned. (…) Everyone lectures PSG. But when it happens, it is still PSG who suffer from the situation and who pay for it. PSG is always the worst in history. (…) It is a lack of respect to never communicate with the club. We did not talk to anyone. We just talked to Mbappé. It was we who put pressure on. This is unacceptable. “

The exit from Leonardo will probably spill a lot of ink. It should not taste like Noel Le Graët, FFF’s president. Didier Deschamps, the coach, has other things to worry about when he is currently preparing for the match against Croatia. A match that will be played 48 hours before the Parisians go out against Lens in the league. In this regard, the Ile-de-France leader has confirmed that he has never, and contrary to rumors circulating, asked the French boss to rest his Mbappé-Kimpembe duo.