Real Madrid, Kroos: “Zidane is the best coach you can have”

The German midfielder gave an insight into how his coach uses his all-star squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos says that Zinedine Zidane is “the best coach you can ask for” as a player and that Real Madrid’s technicians have it all “under control“at the club. Zinedine Zidane is currently in the middle of his second time on the side at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman’s first term was between 2016 and 2018, which led him to win three Champions League titles in a row and a La Liga title.

He left his post after a victory in the C1 final against Liverpool, but returned nine months later after the Merengues suffered a dramatic decline in his absence. Real Madrid has gradually returned to being a major power in European football since Zidane returned to the sidelines, with the 2019-2020 campaign proved to be a huge success at home. Casa Blanca finished five points ahead of their top Spanish rivals FC Barcelona to secure their first league title in three years, having won 10 of their last 11 matches after containment.

Even a disappointing defeat in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City could not dampen the jubilant mood at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Toni Kroos is happy to give Zidane all the credit for Real Madrid’s recent success. The German international took up the unique approach to dealing with a club legend at the Swiss publication Blick: “It helps that he himself is a good player. “

"It's more than I had hoped for"





“He knows exactly what drives us and what it’s like to be a Real Madrid player. He uses that knowledge wonderfully.”, Explained Kroos. “He’s incredibly good at handling this group of stars. He meets all the players face to face, takes everyone on board and controls everything around Real Madrid. And he’s also very good technically. He’s the best coach. You can ask“.

Toni Kroos played 43 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid last season, bringing his total to 278 since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2014. The 30-year-old arrived in the Spanish capital after the triumph of Germany at the World Cup in Brazil, but said that he could never have imagined the success that would follow under Zidane’s leadership. “I then got the chance to come to Madrid as the new world champion”, Kroos added. “But the fact that I have been here for six years and won the Champions League three times in a row was more than I had hoped for.”