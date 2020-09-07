Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is urging Trump to “just” free the Palestinians

Saudi Arabia wants a “fair” solution for the Palestinians, King Salman told the US president by telephone. Donald Trump called for “congratulations” to the Kingdom on opening its airspace for flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

At first it was green light. Riyadh, which last week accepted the United Arab Emirates’ request to be able to cross Saudi airspace from and to “all countries” with its commercial flights. “All countries” and above all one: Israel, a diplomatically complicated destination while Saudi Arabia has no official relations with the Hebrew state.

This green light comes after the surprise announcement on 13 August of the agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the first Gulf state to do so and the third Arab country, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

If Saudi Arabia did not follow suit, it would still agree to open the skies. An aircraft from the Israeli company El Al was thus able to make the first direct commercial flight between Tel Aviv in Israel and Abu Dhabi, flying over Saudi airspace, with a French-American delegation on board on 31 August.

“A lasting and just solution to the Palestinian cause”

Donald Trump congratulated King Salman of Saudi Arabia, one of the most important allies of the United States and the United Arab Emirates, on his condition. “President Trump (…) welcomed the opening of Saudi Arabia’s airspace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, beginning with the historic commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, according to a White House report.

The US president also insisted on the “importance” of the standardization agreement, which the Americans called the “Abraham Agreement” and “discussed ways to strengthen regional security and prosperity,” the US leadership said. .

The Saudi king, for his part, insisted on “the kingdom’s desire to reach a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian cause to achieve peace,” the official Saudi press agency SPA reported on Monday, reporting on the conversation. which took place on Sunday 6 September.

Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Arab world, had previously stated that it would not follow in Abu Dhabi’s footsteps until the Jewish state signed a Community – recognized peace agreement with the Palestinians internationally.

With AFP