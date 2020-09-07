Senegal launches emergency plan after two days of heavy rain

The Senegalese authorities activated an emergency plan on Sunday to deal with severe floods. It rained the equivalent of three months of precipitation last weekend. Thousands of people are left homeless.

In one day it rained the equivalent of a rainy season. On Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September, Senegal had to face heavy rains that caused floods and destruction of infrastructure and homes. At least one person is missing.

“This is an exceptional rainfall. We recorded 124 millimeters of rain. It is the cumulative rainfall we have during the entire rainy season from July to September,” said Senegalese Water Minister Serigne Mbaye Thiam.

Dakar, the capital and its region, as well as the Kaolack locals were particularly affected. The populations concerned feel helpless in the face of the damage. Thousands of people are left homeless and hundreds of hectares of cultivated land have been devoured.

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Dakar and Kaolack, Senegal, on 5 and 6 September 2020. © Graphic studio France 24

Emergency plan triggered

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, an emergency plan was triggered to help all the victims. “I express my solidarity with all those who have had disasters during the weekend’s heavy rain. asked the Interior Minister to trigger the Orsec plan “, The Senegalese president tweeted on Sunday, Macky Sall.

The government has been working for several months on a plan to renovate the most flood-prone districts in anticipation of the rainy season, but the program is slowly in place.

The rainy season is becoming more and more intense

However, the season is more and more intense every year. And this throughout the region and to a greater extent. Heavy rains were recorded last week in the Sahel, West Africa and Central Africa, especially in Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon, causing major floods that killed dozens of people and displaced thousands.

In Sudan, the heavy rains that have fallen in recent weeks offer a fateful fate. More than 100,000 homes have been destroyed and about 100 people have been killed. Tens of thousands of displaced people are to be lamented while heavy rains are still expected until the end of September.

