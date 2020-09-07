Sneijder: “Manchester United are better suited for Van de Beek than Spanish football”

The former Dutch international believes that his countrymen made the right career choice by joining Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek was told that “English football suits him better than Spanish football”, with Wesley Sneijder saying that Manchester United have landed a “complete player”. A transfer of € 39 million brought the Netherlands internationally to Old Trafford boarders who appreciate his style. At 23, the Ajax-trained player is considered to have reached a stage in his career where a new challenge is required.

It has been suggested that Van de Beek has become “too good” for the Eredivisie, with his obvious qualities that deserve a much bigger stage. Manchester United will offer him that the red devils in the Premier League and Champions League win the race for a player with a lot of attention. It seemed at one point that the talented playmaker would go to La Liga, where Real Madrid set up a big contract and Zinedine Zidane absolutely wanted it.

Jongkind: “It’s a good time to go”





These talks failed, but the loss of Merengue resulted in the victory of the Red Devils. Wesley Sneijder thinks Manchester United have drawn a lot. Ex-Ajax and Real Madrid star approve compatriots’ choice for Voetbal International: “It’s the right time. Manchester United is a fantastic club and I think they do better too. English football suits him better than Spanish football. He is a complete player. I really like his ongoing actions.

“He is someone who creates space, who has a lot of depth and who is always looking for the right moments to take things further. He is always in the right place and continues to play good football.”, added the Dutchman. Sneijder is not the first to claim that Van de Beek took advantage of the failed move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Former Ajax youth coach Ruben Jongkind told Manchester Evening News: “He loves a challenge and he thinks he wants to take it longer every time. I think it’s a better time than, say, [Justin] Cleaved at AS Roma, it was too early “.

“They are also a good club to play for. Manchester United have a history of hiring young players, I think they are a good choice, much better than Real Madrid, I think it would have been a disaster. The style of play is more as Donny at United than Real MadridVan de Beek, who has brought in a midfielder at Old Trafford, including Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, hopes to make his competitive debut with United at the opening of the Premier League season 2020 – Jongkind concluded. 21 with home date against Crystal Palace on 19 September.