The Islamic State claims the Sousse attack

The terrorist organization Islamic State (OEI) claimed on Monday, September 7, through its propaganda agency Amaq, the attack the day before in Sousse, a tourist town in eastern Tunisia, which claimed the life of a member of the National Guard.

The OEI simply reported the death of a member of the security forces during this attack carried out by “fighters” in the organization without giving further details.

Early on Sunday morning, men in a car struck National Guard agents near the seaside resort of Port Kantaoui, in the tourist town of Sousse, then attacked them with a knife and killed one of them, seriously injuring them. ‘Other.

Seven people were arrested

Three attackers, including two brothers, were killed on Sunday morning in the same area. They were not known to the Tunisian authorities.

Seven people were also arrested in connection with the investigation, says the National Guard, including the wife of one of the attackers, two brothers of another and a man who is suspected of having been a recruiter.

This new attack on the police, in the city where one of the deadly jihadist attacks that shook the country in 2015 took place, took place three days after the accession of a new government, after strong political tensions.

With AFP