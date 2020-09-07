Vinicius Jr: “Neymar is my inspiration”

The talented 20-year-old tries to follow his compatriot’s example by silencing the skeptics by playing in the club and the selection.

Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr: “We will fight for La Liga, Copa Del Rey and Champions League”

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior sees Neymar as his “inspiration” when it comes to living with the critics and becoming an important player for his club and his country. In the 20s, the Brazilian is considered a very promising player at the Santiago Bernabeu but struggles to find his grades at the highest level. Time is a luxury that few have in modern football, and Vinicius has so far faced challenges in his short senior career.

His lack of paint for goals gave him criticism, with observers having higher expectations of a young man with so much potential. He has been fought by figures such as Zinedine Zidane, with a patience ready to manifest himself in an emerging talent with high ambitions. Vinicius Jr. believes he can become an important man for Madrid and Brazil, with lessons learned from Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and the path he has taken to reach the top in the past.

“I want to play the next World Cup”





“Some people do not even like Neymar”, Vinicius pointed out too yellow and green football when asked about the attention he gets. “I do not like to think about the bad times in my career. Of course I hope I can make all Brazilians fall in love with me one day. I hope to play for the national team again. Many of my idols are in this team. Neymar is my inspiration “.

“I worked to be called to Brazil and I hope to make people happy. I want to play the next World CupThe Real Madrid winger added Vinicius was called in by Brazil for the first time in February 2019. An unfortunate injury deprived him of the opportunity to make his friendly debut against Panama and the Republic. The Czech Republic, Seleçao’s coach Tite, however, had plans to select him for the Copa America.

A first appearance finally came against Peru in September 2019, Vinicius Jr. finished this season as a regular holder of Real Madrid and winner of La Liga with his club. He is now eager to start the new season, with the Merengues ready to fight in defense of his Spanish league crown, with a trip to Real Sociedad on 20 September.