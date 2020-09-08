Ivory Coast presidential election: Pascal Affi N’Guessan wants to annul Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy

In Côte d’Ivoire, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, former Prime Minister Laurent Gbagboet’s candidate for the FPI, filed a motion to annul the candidacy of President Alassane Ouattara. The former leader of the Young Patriots, Charles Blé Goudé, is fighting for a postponement of the presidential election.

In the sequel to this newspaper, Ethiopia, where residents of the Tigray region are called to renew their parliament on Wednesday. However, a vote was banned by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had suspended it because of Covid-19. This decision may exacerbate tensions between the central government and this region, where some demand independence.

Journal of Africa ends in music tonight with Morena Leraba, rising star in African music, he comes from Lesotho. The singer mixes traditional singing and contemporary music.