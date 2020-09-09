a suspect arrested in Norway

The Norwegian anti-terrorist police stated that in the morning they arrested a suspect in the attack on rue des Rosiers, carried out in 1982, in Paris.

In Norway, the authorities announced on Wednesday (September 9) the arrest of a man suspected of being one of the perpetrators of the Rue des Rosiers bombing that left six dead and twenty-two injured in 1982 in the Marais, one of the Jewish quarters in Paris.

France has for several years requested the extradition of Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, established in Norway since 1991, who had previously denied any involvement in the attack attributed to the Palestinian group Fatah-Revolutionary Council (Fatah-CR) from “Abu Nidal”.

Without specifying the identity of the suspect, the Norwegian Anti-Terrorism Police (PST) said that they arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case.

“We can confirm that PST arrested a man in Skien [sud de la Norvège, NDLR]today […]about a European arrest warrant issued by the French authorities, PST spokeswoman AnnettAamodt told AFP.

Extradition

“A request for extradition has been issued by the French authorities, it will be scrutinized to see if the conditions are met,” she added.

The man in his sixties, now naturalized Norwegian, denies his commitment and said that “there is a mistake about the person”.

“My husband has never killed anyone. He has never been to France,” his wife told AFP in 2015 in response to an international arrest warrant issued by France to which Norway had not then been followed up.

