lawyer Maxime Znak detained by “masked men”, according to the opposition

Lawyer Maxime Znak, one of the last two members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council still in power in Belarus, was arrested on Wednesday morning by masked men, according to his entourage.

He is one of the seven figures in the Coordinating Council and demands that President Alexander Lukashenko, who was still on the move, leave – the others are either arrested or forced into exile. But Maxime Znak is being held by masked men, his entourage said on Wednesday, September 9.

“Maxime Znak came to the office to attend a video conference, but he never joined her, he could only send a word ‘masks’,” the press service told his opposition group on his channel. Telegram messages, which also publish a photo of the lawyer run by masked men in civilian clothes.

The 39-year-old lawyer and Nobel laureate in literature Svetlana Alexievich were the last leaders of this group still in large part and in Belarus.

Arrest was not confirmed by police and special services

The lawyer’s arrest comes a month after the presidential election, which sparked an unprecedented protest movement in the country that condemned the fraudulent re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, at the helm since 1994, in front of opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, new to politics.

Despite the repression, which was originally violent against the demonstrations and the pressure on the most visible opponents, the street continues to mobilize and gathers, in particular, every Sunday for four weeks more than 100,000 people on the streets of Minsk alone.

About the police and special services (KGB) [servicede renseignements biélorusseayant succédé au KGB soviétique] did not confirm the arrest of Maxime Znak, the scenario of his disappearance corresponds to what other opponents experienced, arrested by unidentified men. A day or two later, their imprisonment or exile is announced.

On Tuesday, the opposition reported the incredible kidnapping of opponents Maria Kolesnikova, who tore up her passport and fled from a car transporting her for forced escape in Ukraine. Eventually, Minsk admitted that she had been arrested, but claimed that she had been thrown into the hands of law enforcement by her comrades.

