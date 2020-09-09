Mercato – Amiens: Ulrick Eneme Ella will join Brighton

GOAL INFO – The English club Brighton have agreed with Amiens for the transfer of 19-year-old forward Ulrick Eneme Ella.

One year after his arrival in Amiens, Ulrick Eneme leaves the Ella Picardy club. According to information from Goal, the 19-year-old striker must engage in the next few days with Brighton, resident of the Premier League.

To secure the services of the young Eneme Ella, Brighton will spend almost 300,000 euros. Amiens also negotiated a resale percentage for the transfer of a player who was under contract until 2023.

Passed by the Austrian club Liefering or AJ Auxerre, Ella scored a total of 9 goals in 42 selections from U16 to U19 in the French team. He can develop on the wing or at the tip of the attack. A position he held last season with Amien’s reserve.