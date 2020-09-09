Mercato – Radja Nainggolan does not return to Cagliari

The president of Cagliari has ruled out any return from the Belgian media, following a meeting with Inter Milan leaders.

Radja Nainggolan will not be wearing the Cagliari jersey next season. The Belgian midfielder, who recently returned to Inter Milan after a loan spell at Sardinia, will not return to the club with which he revealed himself at a very young age in Serie A, despite a shared desire in recent days to continue this adventure.

The president of the Sardinian club, Tommaso Giulini, has definitely ruled out any possibility after a meeting with the leaders of the Milan club.

“The meeting did not go well. It is impossible to take him back to Cagliari, I really think he will stay in Milan. They want to keep him”, he told Sky Sport Italia.

The president of Cagliari also mentioned rumors that Rossoblù has positioned himself on the Fazio file.

“We are discussing this with the Roma, we will see in the next few days if there will be an operation that we can do.”