New York’s tourist attractions reopen to the public

After being the epicenter of the American epidemic, New York is finally blowing, while respecting a careful reopening schedule. The city’s museums and some of the most popular and iconic tourist destinations have just reopened to the public. The public is predominantly New Yorkers because of the border closures. The opportunity for many locals to rediscover their city without hordes of tourists.

After six months of dormancy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the New York Museum of Natural History is slowly returning to life. This closure, the longest in 150 years, has at least made it possible to clean all the teeth of the dinosaurs.

“He has so many big teeth! I wonder if they can break bones!” Includes Emma Murphy, a young visitor. “Not being able to come here in 6 months was difficult for us. So when we found out that the museum reopened, we were really happy,” explains her mother Chrissie Murphy.

In this museum, as in all cultural sites in New York, the capacity is limited to 25%. For Lisa Krassner, head of the Visitor and Security Department at the Natural History Museum, it’s time to take advantage of: “This is the perfect opportunity to make this museum yours and truly enjoy it.” Explore without the crowds. “

“The beating heart of New York”

Due to the closed borders, the tourists who wander are Americans and mainly New Yorkers. For traders, this is a significant shortcoming. “Tourists will not come back until there is a vaccine. And if it works in the spring, the business should resume,” said Dan Rossi, a sausage seller.

In anticipation of the end of the pandemic, residents in the neighborhood are enjoying their city and the Empire State Building, a symbol of New York, has also reopened. He has been with the New Yorkers throughout the crisis. “We are the beating heart of New York. And without a doubt the most touching moment of this pandemic has been the lights we lit as a tribute to the heroes. Just by the city, not just by the United States but by the whole world,” describes Jean-Yves Ghazi, CEO for the Empire State Building.

From the top of the observatory’s 320 meters, one can now hear the rumor again if the city remained asleep for too long.