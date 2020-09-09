OFFICIAL – Alphonse Areola loaned out to Fulham by PSG

Borrowed last season from Real Madrid by PSG, the French goalkeeper will discover the Premier League with the promoted.

Spanish champions with Real Madrid, Alphonse Areola knew that his stay in the Spanish capital would not be more than a season. Borrowed from PSG as part of the arrival of Keylor Navas, the French doorman made his return to his training club during the summer.

But he knew very well that his future was no longer in the capital, Sergio Rico had been hired full time for the role of student.

The 2018 World Champion therefore needed a new base to put an end to the lost time. At 27, the former goalkeeper of RC Lens Mike Maignan saw “stealing” the role as No. 3 for the Blues and with the euro in sight, Areola could not be happy to grow up the bench again.

If Rennes tried to hire him in the face of the uncertainty surrounding Edouard Mendy, Areola finally chose to continue his career in London.

No Arsenal, Tottenham or Chelsea but it promoted Fulham. The London club has announced the arrival of the French goalkeeper in the form of a loan with the opportunity to buy at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

“Fulham are very pleased to announce the arrival of a loan from Alphonse Areola”, we can read in the press release.

“I’m very happy that everything is ready. Scott Parker called me and I had a good feeling. He told me he really wanted me. Fulham are a historic club in London and I’ve heard a lot of talk about the stadium.” , for him the guard explained.

Among the cottages, Areola has to fight with Slovak Marek Rodak, the holder last season in the championship.