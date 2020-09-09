OFFICIAL – Sandro Tonali joins AC Milan

Announced to Inter Milan, the Italian midfielder from Brescia finally ended up with neighbor Milan on loan with a purchase obligation.

With the end of the season on the hats on the wheel, AC Milan want to become one of the Italian football clubs dominated by Juventus Turin. The Milan club therefore wanted to put all chances on their side and the rookie who was announced on Wednesday should help it.

After days of excitement, Sandro Tonali is officially an AC Milan player. The midfielder arrives from Brescia and has been loaned out with an obligation to buy next summer for the next five seasons. A big blow for Rossonerri while Inter Milan have long held the rope.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce that they have temporarily acquired the right to choose the final acquisition of midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia Football. The footballer will wear the number jersey 8.”

Tonali was born in 2000 in Lombardy and is considered one of the greatest talents in the coming years in Italy. Due to his career and style, he has also been nicknamed the “new Pirlo”. It is now up to him to have the same career as his eldest in the AC Milan jersey and to maintain a high level to be selected for the euro, he who debuted with Squadra Azzurra in October 2019.