Olivier Giroud “suffered” from criticism from the French public

In connection with the publication of his book “Always Believe in It”, the French striker returned to the criticism he is the subject of the Blues.

By scoring against Croatia, Olivier Giroud took another step against Michel Platini. With now 40 goals in the Blues, he is only one length behind the former leader of Juventus and eleven from Thierry Henry, top scorer in the history of the French team. Not bad for an attacker who has been constantly criticized since his French debut.

At 33, the Chelsea striker knows he will probably never be unanimous with the French public. Fortunately or unfortunately, Giroud has endured it.

“I have a heart and feelings. So of course it hurts, especially when it’s the French public”, he admitted on RTL in connection with the presentation of his book “Always believe it”.

The name of this autobiography does not depend on chance because the career of the world champion 2018 has been marked by pitfalls, especially in 2016 when the public blamed him for Karim Benzema being gone.

“Life consists of ups and downs. We are not robots. Of course you have to bounce back as fast as possible when there are sensitive periods and I try to pass on these values ​​to my children.”

Of a positive nature, Olivier Giroud drew his strength from this adversity and even let himself be laughed at while listening to him.

“We laughed with the guys from the France team. We started singing the song Le mal elder from ‘Cloclo’. We laughed about it.”