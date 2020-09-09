Racial tensions in the US: who are the armed militias for Trump?

The content of this issue of Cap Amériques: with less than two months before the presidential election, issues of racial tensions, security and inequality are at the heart of the campaign. Some Americans organize in militias, while their fears are driven by President Donald Trump himself.

Our columnist Douglas Herbert explains that the fear of chaos is a theme previously used by some candidates.

Another topic for debate in the United States, the Covid-19 pandemic. The epidemic is taking a heavy toll on the Hollywood film industry.