The Attorney General of Somalia has established a Special Prosecutor’s office for Crimes against the Press

The office of the Special Prosecutor will oversee justice for journalists and media practitioners targeted for performing their professional duties.

The Federal Government of Somalia has had regular conversations and dialogue with the media and civil society stakeholders prior to the Attorney General’s initiative to establish this office.

This landmark decision has been reached after wide consultations with lawyers and media advocacy organizations as part of the fulfillment of the pledge to end impunity against those violating Press Freedom in Somalia

The newly named Special Prosecutor will ensure injustices are addressed to uphold media safety and freedom in Somalia.

The Federal Republic of Somalia has in the past- due to lack of justice mechanisms for journalists- experienced unresolved cases of attacks against members of the press.

The setting up of the Special Prosecutor’s office is a timely intervention that seeks to ensure our journalists and their families find justice against perpetrators of targeted attacks and killings aimed at Somali media professionals.

The Federal Government of Somalia will continue to implement measures for a safe environment for journalists and Media Professionals in Somalia.

We do firmly believe in the freedom and protection of the press, and we do trust in the willingness of the media to abide by the rule of law as they fulfill their obligations.