The United States is cutting the military contingent in Iraq

“In recognition of the great progress made by Iraqi forces and in consultation and coordination with the Iraqi government and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce its military presence in Iraq from approximately 5,200 to 3,000 personnel during the month of September,” Kenneth said. McKenzie, commander of the US military command in the Middle East, in Baghdad.

The White House said on Tuesday that an announcement was close to a further reduction in US troops in Iraq, where US troops are chasing jihadist sleeping cells facing growing attacks from pro-Iranian factions.

“Progress has been significant”

The United States will continue to support the Iraqi army in its fight against the last members of the Islamic State (IS) group that are still active in the country and will maintain a limited presence in Syria, the US general said in a speech to the US . opportunity for the new commander of the anti-IS coalition, General Paul Calvert, to take office.

“We must continue our cooperation against ISIS with our partners in Iraq and Syria,” he said. “This reduced presence enables us to continue to advise and assist our Iraqi partners in extracting the last remnants of ‘IS in Iraq,'” he added, emphasizing Washington’s confidence in the Iraqi forces’ ability to operate independently. has been difficult, the sacrifice has been enormous, but progress has been significant, “he concluded. “There is still a lot of work to be done.”

US President Donald Trump, who will seek re-election on November 3, fought especially in 2016 by promising to put an end to US “endless war”, which still continues to reduce troops in countries such as the US. Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

With AFP and Reuters