almost 10,000 new cases in France in 24 hours, a record since the epidemic began

The Covid-19 epidemic is developing again in France. According to the French public health service, 9,843 new infections due to coronavirus were registered in 24 hours. This is an unmatched figure since the pandemic began.

The number of patients in hospital over the past seven days amounts to 2,202, which is 45 more than on Wednesdays, and among them 371 were admitted to intensive care, one less than the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care is currently 615, specifies the Directorate-General for Health, for the first time this number has exceeded 600 since 30 June. Nineteen more deaths have also been recorded, leading to 30,813 deaths in France since the epidemic began.

A decision is expected on Friday

The day after statements by the President of the Scientific Council urging the government to “make difficult decisions”, President Emmanuel Macron responded and indicated on Thursday, September 10, that the government would announce Friday at the end of the Defense Council dedication to Covid-19 decisions that allow “visibility in the coming weeks “.

“What we have to do is adapt to the development of the virus (…) We will make decisions, but there you have it, we must, I think, continue to be demanding, realistic, without giving in to any panic what at any time, “said the head of state during a trip to Corsica. During the Defense Council on Friday, “what I want is to provide visibility in the coming weeks,” he said. he added, while “the virus circulates a lot”.

“Try to slow down as much as possible and stop the circulation” of the virus

Asked about the word by the President of the Scientific Council Jean-François Delfraissy, Emmanuel Macron considered that “the Scientific Council is in its role, which is technical”, and that it is up to political leaders to “make decisions” by “trying to be so transparent” and as clearly as possible “.

We must “try to slow down as much as possible and stop the circulation” of the virus with barrier gestures and “the organization of social life that we must adapt”, while “let us continue to live”, especially “educate our children”, “treat others pathologies, “added the head of state.

He stressed the need to “decline territorially” the decisions made and once again called on the French to “take their share of the responsibility, because we are all stakeholders in this fight against the virus”.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal, for his part, again on Thursday morning on BFMTV and RMC refused to comment on the most difficult assumptions about the measures that can be announced on Friday (restriction of movement, assembly or even local reconstruction) by limiting themselves to beating that this health crisis shows “that nothing can ever in principle be ruled out”.

