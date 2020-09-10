Barcaval scheduled for March 20 and 21

FC Barcelona have just revealed the dates for the next presidential election.Following a board meeting on Thursday, FC Barcelona announced several important details about the club’s management and its management.
In particular, the veil is lifted over the dates chosen for the presidential election. If no mention of censorship succeeds then members must vote on 20 and 21 March.
Josep Maria Bartomeu, the current Blaugrana boss, therefore knows exactly how many days he will be in office. As a reminder, he does not have the right to drive for his own inheritance because he has already emptied two terms. Victor Font is the favorite to replace him.
A worrying budget situation
The club’s press release also states that the next regular meeting is planned for October 25, the same day as the season’s first Clasico against Real Madrid.
Finally, we also learn that the club’s revenue will decrease by 30% compared to the planned budget of € 1,047 million set at the beginning of the 19-20 season. The Spanish tenors ‘financial difficulties are therefore very real, and they would explain in particular the leaders’ discretion in the transfer market.